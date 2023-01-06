Gianluca Vialli: Tottenham's Cristian Stellini pays tribute to Italian footballer

Gianluca Vialli was a great leader for Italy, Tottenham Hotspur assistant manager Cristian Stellini has said in a tribute to the football player who has died at the age of 58.

The Chelsea, Juventus and Italy legend enjoyed a glittering career and went on to enjoy huge success as manager at Stamford Bridge.

Vialli passed away following a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer.

“He was a great player but, first of all, he was a great man. He taught us a lot of things... He was a great leader for Italy,” Stellini said.

