Euro 2024: Kyle Walker says only criticism he listens to is from his mother

England footballer Kyle Walker has revealed the only criticism he listens to is from his mother when asked about comments made about players on social media.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday (19 June) ahead of England’s second Euro 2024 group match against Denmark, Walker said he does not read comments on social media about his performance.

The Manchester City defender said: “I don’t read it at all. I’d rather not see it and concentrate on what is going on in camp.

“I listen to mainly what my mum says. My mum always tells me if I have a good game so I listen to her and go from that really.”