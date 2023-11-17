Former F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve married his partner in the Las Vegas Grand Prix paddock on Thursday night (16 November).

A wedding chapel was set up so anybody tempted to tie the knot in Sin City could “Race to the Altar” - and Villeneuve took full advantage.

His partner Giulia wore a stunning dress for the occasion and the happy couple were then seen posing for photos.

Villeneuve’s former Williams engineer, Jock Clear, was best man as the 1997 world champion became the first - and likely last - F1 driver to get married on the track.

His wedding came hours before a chaotic first practice session was cancelled.