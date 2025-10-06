Lewis Moody spoke of his fears for his family after revealing he has been diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

The 47-year-old, who was part of England’s 2003 Ruby World Cup-winning side, was diagnosed with the disease two weeks ago after noticing some weakness in his shoulder while training in the gym.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast on Monday (6 October), Moody became visibly emotional as he spoke about his family.

He said: “It’s never me that I feel sad for, it’s how I tell my mum as an only child and how I tell the boys, my two brilliant boys, that was pretty heartbreaking.”