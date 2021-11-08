Watch live as Biden welcomes NBA champions Milwaukee Bucks to the White House

President Joe Biden is hosting the Milwaukee Bucks at the White House after their 2021 NBA Championship victory.

The Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the NBA Finals in July, winning their first title in 50 years.

“We are excited and honored for the privilege of being invited to the White House,” Bucks president Peter Feigin said.

“Winning the NBA Championship was an incredible experience for our organization, the city, the state and Bucks fans throughout the world. We are grateful for the opportunity to meet president Biden and to be recognised for our achievement.”

