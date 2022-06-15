Gareth Southgate said it was “difficult for the players” following England’s 4-0 Nations League loss against Hungary on Tuesday night.

The Three Lions suffered their biggest home defeat in 94 years and now face potential relegation from the top tier.

Southgate added, “The players have been committed, but it has been a very difficult period for them because of the volume of matches, the responsibility lies with me on that.”

England’s next Nations League game will be against Italy on 23 September at the San Siro.

