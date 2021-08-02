James Guy said he “is a completely different person” during this year’s Tokyo 2020 Olympic games compared to who he was in Rio.

The swimmer clinched his first Olympic gold in both the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay and the mixed 4x100m medley relay.

He also secured a silver medal, contributing to a remarkable Games for Team GB swimmers.

“Walking out for my first race in Rio, I was absolutely bricking it,” he said.

“But here, I’m a completely different person. I’m relaxed.”

