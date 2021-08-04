A teenage Olympic runner was so shocked by her silver medal win at the Tokyo games she shouted “what the f***” on live TV.

Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson, 19, took second place in the women’s 800m behind Team USA’s Athing Mu in the final of the event.

And after her podium finish she was caught on camera sharing her surprise with someone in the stands at the Olympic stadium.

“I know. What the f***,” she could be heard saying enthusiastically in reply to the person.