The Olympic Games begin in Tokyo in one week, but residents of the city are not feeling the excitement.

Covid-19 has cast a shadow over the international event, with cases in Japan spiking in recent weeks.

Tokyo has been put into a state of emergency due to rising cases, meaning no spectators will be able to attend arenas during the Olympics.

Ahead of the opening ceremony, Tokyo residents have shared their worries about coronavirus, with some calling the decision to push on with the Games “unfortunate,” while others are still hoping the Olympics will be cancelled.