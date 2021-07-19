Two athletes living in the Olympic Village have tested positive for Covid-19, less than one week ahead of the opening ceremony in Tokyo.

Organisers confirmed the positive tests on Sunday, 18 July and both have been listed as non-Japenese, but no other details have been provided.

The news comes amid strong opposition to the Olympics going ahead in Japan.

Last week, residents of Tokyo took to the streets to protest against the upcoming event, with many worried about the impact the Games will have on rising Covid-19 cases.