Covid-19 restrictions in Tokyo have further tightened ahead of the Olympic Games.

Japan’s capital city is now under a fourth state of emergency, having recently recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases in six months.

As preparations for the Olympics ramp up ahead of next Friday’s opening ceremony, more restrictions have been announced.

This year, medal ceremonies will look very different, with athletes handed their medals on a tray to put around their own necks.

Competitors will also be kept in tight isolation bubbles, meaning they will be unable to mix with athletes from other countries.