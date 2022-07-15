Nancy Pelosi smiles as House votes in favour of Ensuring Access to Abortion Act

Nancy Pelosi broke out in a smile as she announced that the House voted in favour of Ensuring Access to Abortion Act on Friday (15 July).

Earlier that day, the house speaker had joined Representatives Judy Chu, Lizzie Fletcher and Marilyn Strickland on the steps of the Capitol to campaign for support for bills to protect abortion care.

The Ensuring Access to Abortion Act would prevent states from punishing people who travel cross-state to seek abortion care.

