Families of 9/11 victims have reacted to the news that Ayman al-Zawahiri, an al-Qaeda leader who helped plan the attacks, was killed in a drone strike on Sunday, 31 July.

Al-Zawahiri was once Osama Bin Laden’s personal advisor and eventually took over as al-Qaeda leader after Bin Laden was killed.

Terry Strada, the national chair of 9/11 Families United, said that it was a “positive” thing to have al-Zawahiri “removed from the planet.”

“Getting somebody of that level... removed is a very good positive step forward in accountability,” Ms Strada said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.