President Joe Biden chose to visit Greensboro, North Carolina, in his domestic tour because of its skilled workforce and high-quality research facilities.

On Thursday afternoon, he met with teachers at North Carolina A&T University, to talk about technology and innovation.

‘I never believed that the students don’t have the capacity to do the work’, said Biden before being interrupted by a teacher. ‘I am the professor’, replied the president jokingly.

