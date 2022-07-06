Freeing basketball star Brittney Griner in Russia is a ‘priority’ says White House

The White House stated on Tuesday (5 July) that Brittney Griner’s detainment was a “priority” for American president Joe Biden

A White House representative added: “We believe…she is wrongfully detained in Moscow at this time.”

The basketball star has been incarcerated in Russia since February after cannabis oil was allegedly found in her luggage by officials at a Moscow airport.

Her detainment occurred shortly before Russia launched its war in Ukraine, with geopolitical tensions making it undoubtedly more difficult to secure her release.

