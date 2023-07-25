Congressman Greg Casar is taking part in an “all-day hunger and thirst strike” and vigil on the Capitol steps to push the Biden administration to set minimum workplace heat protection requirements.

Casar, a Democrat, is leading the strike. He released a letter on 24 July signed by more than 100 US House members and Senators urging the Biden administration to accelerate its work of establishing a federal standard to prevent heat-related work injuries and illnesses.

The letter called for new standards that require employers to provide workers with adequate hydration, rest breaks, cooling areas for breaks, medical services and training to identify signs of heat-related illness.