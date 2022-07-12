Biden reveals deepest image of the cosmos thanks to James Webb Space Telescope

Joe Biden revealed on Monday (11 July) the first image from Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope showing what is believed to be the deepest and most detailed picture of the cosmos.

The image was presented on a screen at the White House with Nasa Administrator Bill Nelson commenting: “you are seeing galaxies that are shining around other galaxies whose light has been bent, you’re seeing just a small, little portion of the universe.”

The furthest galaxies in the image are about 13 billion years old, and therefore 13 billion light-years away.

