Driver pulled from car moments before it bursts into flames on Las Vegas strip

Las Vegas police have released footage of the moment an officer and a passerby pulled a motorist from their crashed car - just seconds before it went up in flames.

The crash happened near the iconic Las Vegas Boulevard, and the smoke billowing from the BMW quickly turned to fire.

"As you can see, both worked with only seconds to spare before the vehicle went up in flames," the department posted on Facebook.

"We are so thankful for the quick actions of our officer and the bystander for saving a life!"

