Aircraft experiences major turbulence while flying through Hurricane Milton

An aircraft experienced major turbulence while flying into, now Category 6, Hurricane Milton.

The aircraft was a WP-3D Orion plane that was named 'Miss Piggy' and sent to collect data for the improvement of forecasts and hurricane research. Inside the aircraft were various hurricane hunters including Nick Underwood who filmed this video. Throughout the video, you can hear Underwood and his colleagues manage their nerves together as they gather their belongings.

"Miss Piggy," is one of only two aircraft built to withstand the eye of a hurricane in the world. The pilots successfully dropped 15 drop sondes into the hurricane that will collect needed data.