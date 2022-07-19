Pizza delivery man escapes burning house after rescuing five children

A pizza delivery man in Indiana was hailed as a hero after he saved several children from a burning building on 11 July.

Nicholas Bostic, 25, was driving through Lafayette when he saw a house on fire.

He rescued five children, including a six-year-old child who he jumped out of a window with.

Footage captures Nicholas collapsing on the pavement after escaping the house.

“[Bostic] has impressed many with his courage...in the face of such perilous danger,” Lafayette Police said.

Bostic will be honoured for his actions at a ceremony in August.

