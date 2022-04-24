Trump says he would stop Putin from saying the word 'nuclear' ever again

Donald Trump has said he would be able to keep Russian leader Vladimir Putin quiet on the ‘N’ word, a phrase he uses to refer to nuclear weapons, in an interview with Piers Morgan.

In response to Morgan’s question on how to handle Putin’s aggression towards Nato countries, the former president said he would tell Putin, “You cannot use the nuclear word ever again.”

Morgan announced the former US President would be the first guest to appear on his forthcoming show Piers Morgan Uncensored, scheduled to air on Rupert Murdoch’s TalkTV channel on 25 April.

