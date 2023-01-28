Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis has compared the beating of Tyre Nichols to that of Rodney King.

King was beaten by four LAPD police officers back in 1991, and survived, but the incident triggered riots.

Footage has been released of Tyre Nichols receiving similar treatment from officers - but he later died.

“I was in law enforcement during the Rodney King incident and it’s — you know, very much aligned with that same type of behaviour,” she told CNN’s Don Lemon.

“I would say it is about the same if not worse.”

Sign up for our newsletters.