The world’s leading authority on climate science, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), has just published its most detailed assessment yet of how humans are driving unprecedented change to our fast-warming world.

A total of 234 scientists from 66 countries are behind the first chapter of the IPCC’s sixth assessment report, which draws on 14,000 research papers to come up with conclusions on how the Earth’s climate is changing as a result of human activity.

Watch 5 of the key takeaways from the landmark assessment, the first of its kind since 2013.