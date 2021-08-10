Algeria’s government has said arsonists are responsible for dozens of forest fires that have killed six people and destroyed many homes.

Plumes of smoke rose from the raging forest fire in the Tizi Ouzou region on Tuesday, while residents used tree branches and hurled water from plastic containers in an attempt to put out the flames.

Interior Minister Kamel Beldjoud said an investigation would be launched to identify the culpable individuals and vowed to compensate those affected.

Beldjoud said the priority was to avoid more victims, while firefighters and the army are still battling to contain the blazes.