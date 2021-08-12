Wall of flames: Desperate Algerian villagers attempt to tackle wildfires

Algeria is the latest country to become gripped by wildfires in recent weeks, with the death toll climbing to 65 people – including 28 soldiers – on Wednesday (11 August).

In the above video, villagers can be seen attempting to tackle the fires in northern Algeria with hoses and branches, before eventually deciding to flee.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has declared a three-day mourning period starting from Thursday (12 August) in response to all those who have lost their lives in the wildfires thus far.