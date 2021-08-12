Wildfires continue to burn Algeria, destroying towns and cities across northern areas of the country.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has declared three days of national mourning as the death toll from the blazes continues to rise.

Fires have burnt most fiercely in the mountainous Kabylie region, devastating the town of Zekri as both Morocco’s King and French President Emmanuel Macron offer to send support.

“The fire broke out and burnt the houses, not all of them, but what can I say? We relied on God and did our best to put it,” one resident in Zekri said.