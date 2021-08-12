The government of Algeria has declared three days of national mourning, beginning on Thursday, after deadly wildfires swept across the north of the country.

At least 69 firefighters, soldiers and civilian volunteers have been killed as they attempted to battle the blazes and bring the flames under control.

Algeria’s president, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, has declared his North African nation is now in a period of mourning to honour those who have lost their lives.

Authorities suspect widespread arson is the main reason behind the wildfires erupting, despite a heatwave and high winds fanning the flames.