Extinction Rebellion co-founder Roger Hallam said he would block an ambulance carrying a dying patient in order to get the group’s message across.

Yesterday, a crying woman begged Insulate Britain protesters blocking the Blackwall tunnel to allow her to pass so she could get to her hospitalised mother.

Hallam told The London Economic podcast, Unbreak the Planet with Mike Galsworthy, he would have stayed put had he been confronted with the tearful woman.

Mike asks Hallam: “If it were an ambulance and there was someone in there that could potentially die, would you stay there?”

“Yep,” Hallam instantly replies.