Dramatic footage shows firefighters rescuing a family from the roof of their car after it was caught in floodwaters in the US state of Arizona on Wednesday.

The Golder Ranch Fire District shared the video, tweeting that crews “safely rescued a man and his two daughters from the roof of their vehicle after it was swept away in fast moving water. So thankful that no one was hurt and everyone went home safe!”

Monsoon rains brought flash flooding to the region, which has been experiencing a record heatwave.