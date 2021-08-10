Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison has once again refused to commit to a target of net zero emissions by 2050, despite global leaders issuing an international “code red” warning on climate change.

Unless drastic action is taken to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, the Earth will warm by more than 1.5C within the decade, causing more frequent and devastating natural disasters, the UN warns.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called the warning a “wake-up call”, but Mr Morrison has insisted he won’t be signing “blank cheques” on behalf of Australians if there are no plans behind the emissions target.