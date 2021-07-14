Smoke from a wildfire can be seen blanketing Barcelona on Tuesday. Footage shows the gigantic plume rising above the Spanish city.

The wildfire ignited about 20 minutes away from Barcelona, in the municipalities of Martorell and Castellví de Rosanes, and has spread more than 450 acres, according to local authorities.

The blaze was largely tearing through forested land, though some homes were evacuated as the flames got dangerously close to urban areas, local media reported.

Firefighters are battling several wildfires in the region.