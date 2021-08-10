A bat who broke a British record after flying more than 1,200 miles from London to Russia has been met with a tragic ending.

The tiny bat - weighing just 8g - was hailed an "Olympian" for the 1,254-mile flight.

Upon her arrival in the village of Molgino in Pskov, west Russia, the adventurous bat's life was cut short after she was attacked by a cat.

Local resident Svetlana Lapina discovered the animal on the ground injured, finding one of her wings marked with a "London Zoo" ring.

Despite being rescued by a Russian bat rehabilitation organisation she sadly later died.