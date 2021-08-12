Holidaymakers visiting the seaside town of Whitby were entertained by a playful pair of bottlenose dolphins swimming around the pier on Tuesday.

The duo can be seen frolicking in the shallow Yorkshire waters, jumping around and flicking their tails in the air as crowds gathered to watch on in awe.

“It’s always great to get a sighting - especially when so many other people get to enjoy it as well,” Stuart Baines, who captured the moment, said.

“The dolphins appeared to be enjoying themselves too, they were playing around in front of everyone for some time.”