The western United States is baking in another heat wave that has brought record-setting temperatures, worsening droughts and dangerous wildfires, with more than 30 million people in areas under excessive heat warnings or heat advisories. It is the same “heat dome” effect that recently enveloped the Pacific Northwest.

In Washington state, the extreme heat is cooking shellfish in the water. California residents have been told to cut back on water and power usage to prevent blackouts.

It is the fourth heat wave to sweep the region this summer. Experts say climate change increases the odds and magnitude of such events.