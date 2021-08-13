Wildfires tearing through Canada have continued to send amounts of smoke into the city, causing a hazy sunrise in British Columbia's Victoria.

Videos capture the sepia-toned landscape as the sunrise is smothered in smoke.

Environment Canada issued an air quality alert for a wide area of southern BC.

British Columbia is trapped in a record-breaking heatwave, seeing more fires burning this season since 2018.

The rising temperatures and winds are worsening the already dry conditions and causing increased fire activity.

2,000 residents of the Logan Lake area were evacuated and told they'd have to drive all the way to Chilliwack, over 200km away.