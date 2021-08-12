A ship sailing under a Panamanian flag has run aground and split in two near a harbour in northern Japan, according to the Japan Coast Guard.

The ship – named the Crimson Polaris – is said to be leaking oil but this has not yet reached the shore, the coast guard said.

In the above video, you can see one half of the ship sinking into the ocean after the vessel had split into two parts. Thankfully, the 21-member crew of the ship have been rescued and no injuries have been reported.