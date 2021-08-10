These adorable one-month old Chacoan peccaries can be seen playing with each other after they were born at Indiana’s Potawatomi Zoo.

The small mammals are native to South America and can be found in southern Brazil , Bolivia and Paraguay.

Unfortunately, the animals are currently listed as ‘endangered’ by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) but hopefully conservation efforts like at the Potawatomi Zoo will mean that Chacoan peccaries can thrive once more and have their numbers increase in the wild again.