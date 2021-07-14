The Prince of Wales has warned that current approaches to food production are “forcing many small family farms to the wall” as he made a special broadcast essay on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

He said the demise of farms “would rip the heart out of the British countryside”.

Charles went on to discuss the “hidden costs” of modern industrial farming, such as damage to soils and watercourses, emissions that add to global warming, and the social and economic impact on local communities.