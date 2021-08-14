China floods: 21 dead after torrential rain hits Hubei province

Flooding in central China has continued to cause havoc for the region, with authorities saying on Friday (13 August) that another 21 people had been killed and four more were missing.

Floodwaters rose to 3.5 meters (11.4 feet) in Hubei province’s Liulin township following heavy rains that began to fall on Wednesday (12 August).

The latest death toll adds to the more than 300 people killed when flooding hit last month in the Henan province, just to the north of Hubei.

Thousands of firefighters and police have been sent to the worst-hit areas to aid in the cleanup.