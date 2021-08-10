A scientific study suggests changes to Atlantic currents could drastically alter Earth’s weather threatening climate change.

The Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC) is a critical part of the Earth’s energy balance which regulates the climate and a warming atmosphere due to increased greenhouse gas emissions threatens to destabilize it. As the surface ocean beneath retains more of a heat, the atmosphere warms due to increased greenhouse gas emissions.

A potential collapse of the system could have severe consequences for the world’s weather systems over the next century but experts predict a collapse before 2100 is unlikely.