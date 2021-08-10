A UN-appointed panel of experts said that the Earth is getting so hot that temperatures in about a decade will probably blow past the most ambitious threshold set in the Paris accord.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Monday's report "must sound a death knell" for coal, oil and gas and warned that fossil fuels were destroying the planet.

This comes after the world’s leading authority on climate science, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), has just published its most detailed assessment yet of how humans are driving unprecedented change to our fast-warming world.