Solo-free climber George King-Thompson has scaled another London tower, few months after being imprisoned for reaching the top of London's iconic Shard.

The 21-year-old daredevil climbed the 23-story Unex Tower in Stratford, east London without the use of ropes to raise awareness about climate change

The former personal trainer from Oxford chose to scale the building as it overlooks the Stratford railway which was deluged by flash floods at the end of July.

Mr. Thompson King admitted: “I could train all I like, but there’s always that little percentage of a chance that I could die”.