Dolphins can be seen playing in Lisbon’s Tagus River after a drop in pollution due to reduced maritime traffic during the pandemic brought them back to the location.

Tourists have been flocking to see the mammals frolic in large numbers – as the cleaner waters makes the environment more hospitable for the dolphins.

Local biologist Ines Matado says she now sees the maritime mammals much more often in the Lisbon river, and has been guiding tourists to see the dolphins in action.