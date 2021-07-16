Video footage shows a dog panicking, cameras shaking and furniture juddering as a series of more than 20 earthquakes hit the east coast of Taiwan. The island’s Central Weather Bureau reported 22 quakes over two hours on Wednesday morning, with the first wave the largest with a magnitude of 5.2.

The first clip shows a spooked dog dashing around and rolling over its lead at the moment of the quake before a passerby comforts the animal. A worker at a temple can be seen inspecting the damage from a concrete decoration that fell onto the roof, leaving a gaping hole.