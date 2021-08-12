The size of the elephant enclosure at San Diego Zoo has now doubled in size, meaning that the large mammals now have much more space to roam around in.

Curtis Lehman, who works at the world famous zoo, explained how they installed a new hydraulic gate between two of the existing parks to expand the space the elephants have.

Lehman says the elephants have been hesitant to break ranks thus far – as there are several calves in the group that they want to protect – but that once they settle down they will start making the most of the area.