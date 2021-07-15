After months of special care and medicine, an “emaciated” manatee has been nursed back to health and released back into the wild with her baby.

Mandy the Manatee was starving to death when she arrived at SeaWorld Orlando in March.

After gaining 300lbs in just four months, the previously “emaciated” marine mammal now weighs a healthy 1,200lbs and has been released back into the wild with her 400lb calf.

The pair were released back into their natural habitat at Blue Spring State Park, where they will be reunited with more than 400 manatees.