An endangered shark has been filmed swimming alongside a wildlife ranger off the coast of Britain.

Craig Nisbet spotted the shark’s fin and snout in the water before grabbing his snorkelling gear and camera in the hope of photographing it.

Footage filmed off Village Bay on the island of Hirta, Outer Hebrides, captures the creature with its mouth wide open while swimming around its natural habitat.

Craig, a seabird and marine ranger with the National Trust for Scotland, said he wasn’t scared despite the animal dwarfing him.

Basking sharks gather on Scotland’s west coast to breed after migrating from the waters of West Africa.