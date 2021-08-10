Footage shows exhausted villagers waiting overnight for a ferry to carry them to safety as uncontrolled wildfires ravage the Greek island of Evia. The evacuees are from the villages of Gouves and Pefki on the island’s northern tip.

More than 2,000 people have been forced to flee their homes since the blazes broke out last Tuesday on Greece’s second-largest island. The fires are reportedly burning in forests near villages with up to a third of the island being destroyed.

Wildfires have erupted across many parts of Greece over the last week as the country sweltered in its worst heatwave in three decades.