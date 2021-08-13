Extreme weather is creating horrible conditions for farmers around the world and making food more expensive in the United States

According to CNN Business, the price of arabica coffee futures has nearly doubled over the past year as Brazil deals with frosty conditions leading to coffee retail prices rising.

This Brazilian frost and the dry weather in the Dakotas and Red River Valley has led to rising sugar prices as well.

This worrying extreme weather demonstrates how real-world climate change is having an impact on Americans.