Shocking Footage from Daniel Ramey, a firefighter and spokesperson for the Peardale Chicago Park Fire District in California’s Nevada County, shows the fiery, near-apocalyptic scenes of the Californian Dixie Fire.

The out-of-control blaze has burnt through 463,477 acres of land in northern California on its way to becoming the largest single wildfire in California’s history.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation, but on Friday US District Judge William Alsup ordered the utility company Pacific Gas & Electric to disclose information about a tree that fell on one of its lines close to the origin of the fire.